VGP20 electric vacuum gripper provides a solution for challenging palletizing scenarios such as large bags of dog food and bulky, porous cardboard boxes. Compatible with all leading robot brands, the gripper is designed to handle payloads of 44.09 lbs. (20kg). The VGP20 is all-electric and ready to go out of the box, reported to help companies to save up to 90% on operating and maintenance costs compared to traditional pneumatic gripper deployments which require compressed air. Cup and airflow customization and multichannel functionality allow it to be deployed on multiple items of different shapes and sizes. The gripper also provides an option to enable continuous monitoring of its air flow. If this option is selected and the vacuum is interrupted for any reason, the robot will come to an immediate halt and an alert pop-up window will be displayed in the gripper software.
OnRobot - www.onrobot.com