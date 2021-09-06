The INTUITY metal detector sets the standard in metal detection for international quality standards such as IFS or BRC. The multi-simultaneous frequency technology ensures product purity with up to 50% better detection accuracy than other systems on the market. No matter if the product is packaged or loose, frozen or thawed, INTUITY can account for the interference caused by product effect to reliably detect metals. Designed for ergonomics and user-friendliness, this system offers an intuitive interface that includes simple operating logic and real-time imaging of the metal detection process. Guided sequences and predictions based on test pieces simplify the audit check.

