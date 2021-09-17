BFM fittings provide a simple and sanitary way to connect a sifter to an overs container. The flexible fitting snaps in and out of place in seconds, no tools required. They’re durable, dust-free and explosion resistant. Transparent sleeve lets you see if product is flowing. BFM fittings are designed to fit perfectly, every time, every operator. BFM fittings will optimize powder processes by providing fast change over, easier inspections and virtually eliminating product leakage. Use with food, dairy and nutritional powders.

Powder-Solutions Inc.

www.powder-solutions.com