Bidfood UAE, a multi-channel foodservice provider of international F&B brands and part of the Bidcorp Group, was appointed as the official distributor of ImpossibleTM Burger across the country’s foodservice channel. The products rollout kicks off with eight restaurant launch partners on board as part of Bidfood UAE’s extensive distribution network.

The plant-based alternatives market in the Middle East and Africa has been valued at $240.96 million in 2020 and projects a growth of 6.01% during 2021 to 2026, according to a Mordor Intelligence report. Bidfood reports this launch marks Impossible Foods’ debut in the GCC foodservice market and supports Bidfood’s strategy of developing one of its core categories, plant-based solutions, while providing sustainable options to the foodservice industry.

Hisham Al Jamil, Bidfood Middle East CEO says, “Working with Impossible Foods is part of our strategic move to bring the best plant-based solutions to the market. We have seen that consumer demand has increased significantly in the past few years for both plant-based dairy and meats. With Expo finally here and with more members of the foodservice industry in the region looking to focus on sustainable solutions, our launch with Impossible Foods comes at the perfect time.”

California-based Impossible Foods launched its flagship product in the UAE at the end of September. Innovations in the plant-based meat industry enable products to mimic the taste and structure of traditional meat products, a trait that has captured the attention of meat eaters.

Bidfood will begin to distribute three of Impossible Foods’ plant-based items, Impossible Burger in 1.2 kgs and 1.13 kgs patties format and Impossible Burger in bulk format 2.26 kgs. The items also will be available on Bidfood’s B2B e-commerce platform, myBidfood.

The distributor plans to expand the plant-based range to its other four markets in the GCC to cater to the growing awareness and demand for plant-based solutions in the region.