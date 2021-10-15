Directly injecting steam as a means of sterilizing and diluting liquid drink products is a well-established technique for beverages such as plant-based milk products. Sterilizing using direct steam injection is the speed of the process, with sterilization temperatures of 212°F to 293°F reached in approximately 1 sec. For products such as plant milks, this rapid heating prevents cooking of the product and formation of caramel-type compounds, which can darken the product or produce unwanted flavors. Because water added during the process must be removed from the end product (usually achieved using flash evaporation), volatile aromatic compounds can be lost, which could have a negative impact on certain products, like fruit juices. For this reason, not all products are suitable for steam injection.

www.hrs-heatexchangers.com



