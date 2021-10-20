Aroma brings innovation to its increasingly popular flavored waters with the element that is most difficult to recycle: the label. Consumers perceive the bottle as a product made up of two parts: body and cap, which now, thanks to tethered technology, form a single element to be disposed of. The label, wrapped around the bottle, is rarely separated, inevitably contaminating the recycling streams due to the inks it contains, the glues used and sometimes the material it is made of. Though in recent years traditional PVC has been replaced by more eco-friendly materials such as low-density plastics that facilitate the separation of elements in the recycling stream.

The solution by Gentlebrand Packaging Tailors is a label made of a special organic paper that contains the seeds of the aromatic plants making up the different flavors and, combined with the choice of inks of vegetable origin or inks for food use, makes it plantable. The addition of the label on the neck of the bottle without the need for glue further reduces the use of waste materials in the plastic recycling stream. A simple idea that revolutionizes the entire product system: thanks to its position and the different material component, the label is perceived by consumers as a separate element, facilitating proper disposal.

Made of 100% recycled clear PET and considered highly recyclable by positively impacting the bottle-to-bottle loop, Aroma also thought of marketing on the label; the large label on the neck of the bottle provides plenty of space for all the information required by law as well as various marketing messages. The bottle itself can be fully customized with decorations or product descriptions, reaching another level of quality detail thanks to Supervent technology. Thanks to the collaboration with their partners (Competek and Sidel) and their innovative solutions, the options for customization are endless.