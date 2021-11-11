The FlexiBulk allows individually packaged products and food and beverage bulk products to be packaged simultaneously. The machine allows for filling HPP’d product in multiple container options (including cans and reusable bags, bottles and cartons), and offers fill speeds up to 55 gpm. Filling and unfilling is done outside the HPP press, which means bags can be filled in baskets, while other bags are being pressed and unfilled. These steps can all be done simultaneously, resulting in higher throughputs.

