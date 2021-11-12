Double planetary mixer is suitable for high-precision mixing, granulation and vacuum drying, as well as applications that require enormous torque. High Viscosity “HV” blades work in tandem to knead and mix from a vertical orientation, augmented by large shafts and generous bearing spreads. The design includes a heavy-duty fabricated gearbox engineered for extreme stability and smooth planetary movement of the stirrers as they orbit a common axis. Shown are two 200-gallon Model DPM-200.

