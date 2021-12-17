Triangle Package Machinery will be exhibiting its next-generation Delta vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) bagger at booth C11569 at IPPE in Atlanta, January 25-27, 2022.
The Delta is designed to ensure the safety of the poultry products it packages and meets USDA/3A and FSMA standards. Other features include:
- Open design that allows for 360-degree accessibility via hinged control boxes, optimizing washdown capabilities.
- Solid round tube stainless framing with no hollow bodies.
- Sanitary, 16-sided, 3A-certified forming tubes.
- Designed with sloped surfaces for easy runoff, further reducing potential harborage.
- Easy-changeover features that include tool-less removal of forming tubes sealing jaws and film rolls, allowing you to run multiple SKUs, package styles and materials on one machine, including EZ Stand bags.
- Patent-pending film rollers that are stainless steel, dye-filled and bearing-free to meet USDA sanitation requirements.
- Can be outfitted with RFID scan-in technology to access HMI screens, bar code scanning and Smart IO technology.
- Equipped with Rockwell Automation PLC and servo drives.
- Small footprint that runs up to 100 bags/minute.