Triangle Package Machinery will be exhibiting its next-generation Delta vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) bagger at booth C11569 at IPPE in Atlanta, January 25-27, 2022.

The Delta is designed to ensure the safety of the poultry products it packages and meets USDA/3A and FSMA standards. Other features include:

Open design that allows for 360-degree accessibility via hinged control boxes, optimizing washdown capabilities.

Solid round tube stainless framing with no hollow bodies.

Sanitary, 16-sided, 3A-certified forming tubes.

Designed with sloped surfaces for easy runoff, further reducing potential harborage.

Easy-changeover features that include tool-less removal of forming tubes sealing jaws and film rolls, allowing you to run multiple SKUs, package styles and materials on one machine, including EZ Stand bags.

Patent-pending film rollers that are stainless steel, dye-filled and bearing-free to meet USDA sanitation requirements.

Can be outfitted with RFID scan-in technology to access HMI screens, bar code scanning and Smart IO technology.

Equipped with Rockwell Automation PLC and servo drives.

Small footprint that runs up to 100 bags/minute.



