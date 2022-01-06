The FDA will be holding two virtual public meetings on the recently released proposed rule “Standards for the Growing, Harvesting, Packing, and Holding of Produce for Human Consumption Relating to Agricultural Water.”

The purpose of the public meetings is to discuss the proposed rule, which was issued under the FSMA and are intended to facilitate and support the public's evaluation and commenting process on the proposed rule.

The first virtual public meeting is scheduled for Feb. 14, 2022, from 11:45 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. (EST). The second is slated for Feb. 25, 2022, from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (EST).

Registration is required. Click here to register for the Feb. 14 meeting. Click here to register for the Feb. 25 meeting.

For questions about the meetings, contact Juanita Yates, FDA, Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition at Juanita.Yates@fda.hhs.gov.

For additional information, see the Federal Register notice announcing the meetings and the meeting page.