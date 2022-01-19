The North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) recently announced that Laurie Bryant, executive director of the Meat Import Council of America, Inc. (MICA) from 2001 through 2020, was inducted into the Meat Industry Hall of Fame, Class of 2021.

“Laurie’s lengthy and distinguished career is filled with accomplishments benefitting the meat industry,” says Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “The members of the Meat Institute congratulate Laurie, his wife Robbie, his seven children, and 14 grandchildren for this much deserved honor.”

“I am very appreciative because it’s a special award,” Bryant said in his induction speech. “It’s something our industry has only had for a short time and to be part of that is so special.”

During his career Bryant’s diplomacy and statesmanship helped build strong bridges between the U.S. meat industry and its international trading partners. He successfully expanded MICA’s membership and its standing with U.S. associations and government agencies and with representatives of overseas meat export associations and officials. Bryant’s 20-year involvement with U.S. Cattlemen’s Beef Board (CBB) included 13 years on its Executive Committee and holding leadership positions on many CBB working committees.

Before joining MICA, Bryant was an agricultural economist for the New Zealand Ministry of Agriculture from 1972-76. He then moved to the New Zealand Meat Producers Board where he served as production research manager (1976-78), senior economist (1978-83), research manager (1983-86), trade policy manager (1986-87) and market services manager (1987-89).

Bryant began his overseas work for the New Zealand Meat Board, covering North America and the Caribbean (where he was first appointed to serve on the CBB in 1990) and then the UK and European markets until 1999. He returned to the U.S. as a private consultant in 2000, becoming Executive Director of MICA in 2001.

To qualify for nomination to the Hall of Fame, candidates must have contributed significant innovation, achieved notable business success or otherwise positively affected their organization, institution or larger industry segment. In addition, the nominees chosen for induction must have undertaken noteworthy community service or philanthropy during their careers and upon retirement.

For more information about the Hall of Fame, visit BNP Media’s Meat Industry Hall of Fame at the Daily Provisioner.

To view Laurie Bryant’s induction speech, visit this link.