A line of bag dump stations automatically captures bulk materials discharged from bags and stages the powders, granules, tablets and/or pellets for transfer into storage or directly into a production process. Installed with a companion pneumatic vacuum conveying system, the bag dumping stations help control dust, stop product loss and prevent product contamination while reducing labor-intensive, manual bag hauling and emptying into mixers, vessels and other equipment. Featuring the RNT-180 standard model bag station and the RNT-CON Rip-and-Tip dump station for dust-free, high containment, the line of modular sack tipping stations may be configured to meet FDA requirements for sanitary processing and to ATEX requirements for explosive atmospheres, as well as for non-regulated environments. The line of bag unloading stations includes stainless steel construction and may be fitted with HEPA filtration and other optional equipment.

