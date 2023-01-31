The Volkmann Mini Rip and Tip (RNT) Bag Dump Station from process equipment manufacturer Volkmann USA in Bristol, Pa., offers an automated sack tipping solution for loading small volumes of bulk materials and ingredients into a process. Applying the same modular design as the company's higher volume bag dumping stations, the Volkmann Mini RNT accepts up to 40 liters of powder, pellets, granules and other dry solids in a hopper then automatically discharges the material for transfer. Manual handling of heavy bags, drums and barrels is reduced, worker safety improved and production efficiency streamlined.

Typically specified as a companion for the company's pneumatic vacuum conveying systems, the Mini Bag Dump Station is suitable for loading virtually any dry material in modest volumes such as minor and microingredients and small batches in laboratory settings. The compact bag emptying station features stainless steel construction in product contact areas as standard and is offered set on optional casters for easy movement.

The Mini Rip and Tip bag dump station may be tested in the company's Bristol test facility. Testing may be viewed live onsite or streamed live online.



