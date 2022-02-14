According to a report published by Global Market Estimates, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in the packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 55.2% from 2021 to 2026.
The market for AI in the packaging industry is driven by factors such as rising number of large and complex dataset, increasing demand for a contamination-free packaging process, evolving IIoT and automation process, rising need for warehouse automation, and increasing monetary support by public-private ventures for developing smart robots and machines.
Key market insights from the report include:
- The smart warehousing is expected to grow the fastest per application in the market during the forecast period.
- The machine learning segment is expected to be the largest in the market per the technology segmentation.
- Based on the end-user outlook, the food industry is expected to be growing the fastest in the market.
- North America will have a dominant share in AI in packaging market from 2021 to 2026.
“Automating part or all of your dry material handling processes can have a huge positive impact on a number of aspects of your food production operation.” —Andy Forrester, Spiroflow Systems Inc.