According to a report published by Global Market Estimates, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in the packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 55.2% from 2021 to 2026.

The market for AI in the packaging industry is driven by factors such as rising number of large and complex dataset, increasing demand for a contamination-free packaging process, evolving IIoT and automation process, rising need for warehouse automation, and increasing monetary support by public-private ventures for developing smart robots and machines.

Key market insights from the report include:

The smart warehousing is expected to grow the fastest per application in the market during the forecast period.

The machine learning segment is expected to be the largest in the market per the technology segmentation.

Based on the end-user outlook, the food industry is expected to be growing the fastest in the market.

North America will have a dominant share in AI in packaging market from 2021 to 2026.





“Automating part or all of your dry material handling processes can have a huge positive impact on a number of aspects of your food production operation.” —Andy Forrester, Spiroflow Systems Inc.