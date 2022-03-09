Metsä Board, a leading European producer of premium fresh fiber paperboards, has developed new wine packaging that doubles as both a gift and a transport box. Metsä Board’s packaging design team designed the robust and eye-catching packaging solution at its Excellence Center in Äänekoski, Finland.

The box holds two bottles of wine and is made of all-white microflute without any glue while the graphics and text were created by hot foiling. The golden vine leaf design on top of the packaging was finished with micro embossing.

Made of the company’s light and strong Natural WKL Bright paperboard, the packaging easily can be folded flat for transport. The inner part is made of microflute, which keeps bottles separated and intact during transport.



