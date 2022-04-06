GoodPop frozen pops, a better-for-you frozen treat brand, launched its latest cleaned-up classic—Chocolate Vanilla Sandwiches, the first ever gluten-free oatmilk frozen dessert sandwich. The new plant-based and gluten-free frozen dessert sandwiches are the company’s first foray into stickless frozen treats. Chocolate Vanilla Sandwiches are now available at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, HEB, Gelson's, Raley's and online at the GoodPop shop.