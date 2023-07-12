Campbell's has introduced two gluten free cooking soups, Cream of Mushroom and Cream of Chicken.

Campbell's Condensed Gluten Free Soups offer an alternative ingredient option for meals while not compromising on ingredients, according to the company. The Gluten Free Cream of Chicken is made with chicken meat with no antibiotics and farm fresh cream, while Gluten Free Cream of Mushroom is made with mushrooms, garlic, farm fresh cream and no preservatives

"Answering the question of 'what's for dinner' can be challenging for those trying to avoid gluten," says Gary Mazur, vice president of marketing, soup & broth, Campbell Soup Co. "Through these new offerings, we're excited to have our iconic soups help address dietary needs and create even more mealtime moments."

Campbell's Condensed Gluten Free Soups are rolling onto shelves nationwide throughout the summer and have a suggested retail price of $1.99.