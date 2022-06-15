Symbiont, an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm based out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, joined Mead & Hunt, an ENR-rated Top 100 national architectural-engineering firm, on June 1st, 2022. This move allows both Mead & Hunt and Symbiont to offer enhanced services to clients and expand their geographic and market reach, specifically in the areas of water, renewable energy (biogas), and food and beverage, furthering the strategic vision of both firms.

“This merger not only holds enormous benefit for both our companies, but for our clients as well,” says Andy Platz, CEO and president of Mead & Hunt. “We continuously work to provide our clients with new and expanded services. This move combines Mead & Hunt’s and Symbiont’s resources and project experience to support and grow our food and beverage and municipal markets.” He continues, “This union represents an ideal cultural fit. Both companies share values that put our communities, clients, partners, and employees first.”

Symbiont is an engineering, design-build, and construction firm founded in 1981. Providing engineering technologies that optimize environmental and sustainability goals, the EPC firm has grown steadily in size, offerings, and geography.

Joining forces with Mead & Hunt allows Symbiont to offer clients expanded services along with the benefits of a national, full-service firm. Similarly, Mead & Hunt clients will reap the benefits of Symbiont’s design-build, renewable natural gas (RNG), and process design experience.

“Our vision for Symbiont’s future made this the perfect fit,” says Tom Bachman, previously CEO and president of Symbiont and now group leader at Mead & Hunt. “With expanded resources and a greater geographic and market reach, we can better holistically serve our current and future clients. In addition, Mead & Hunt shares our strong commitment to sustainability and growth to make our planet better, one project at a time.”

Founded in Wisconsin in 1900, Mead & Hunt has since expanded significantly in size and geographic reach. The firm now provides diversified services nationwide and ranks #91 on ENR’s Top 100 Design Firms. With a team of over 1200 professionals in more than 40 offices across the U.S., Mead & Hunt supports several key markets, including aviation, transportation, food and beverage, federal, state and local governments, and water.