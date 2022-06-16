The recently opened Shreddies Wheat Dispensary offers visitors a unique tasting experience, an opportunity to sample a variety of whole-wheat Shreddies.

"Over the past few years, hundreds of cannabis stores have popped up all over the city. You can pretty much find a dispensary on every street corner," said Amy Bernstein, senior brand manager, Post Consumer Brands Canada. "We wanted to introduce Torontonians to a dispensary unlike any other—one that would help fuel their day. That's why we're so excited to launch the first-ever wheat dispensary. There is no actual cannabis involved —just the 100% whole-wheat goodness of Shreddies breakfast cereal. What better way to discover the ultimate edible than through a delicious bowl of Shreddies?"

The Shreddies Wheat Dispensary will be open for a limited time only, with complimentary cereal samples for consumers who visit the pop-up. (CNW Group/Post Consumer Brands Canada)