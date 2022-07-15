The company’s line of avocado cream cheese spreads are available in jalepeno popper, bacon cheddar ranch, spinach bacon and spinach artichoke flavors. Reported to be the first-of-its-kind, the dips combine real cream cheese with avocado. All the dips have Hass avocado as the #1 ingredient, no artificial colors or flavors, and are gluten-free and keto friendly.

¡Yo Quiero!’s launch of their line of avocado cream cheese spreads is underscored by an insight-driven transformation in the premium snacking space. “We are taking our experience in avocado to disrupt the category by offering healthier snacking solutions to our customers,” says Jay Alley, co-owner, and vice president of sales.

“The past 36 months have seen a shift in snacking trends. For instance, with people working from home, more are snacking and eating smaller meals rather than eating large meals. While some changes have been seemingly temporary, others have shown more permanence and studies show that 88% of people will continue their snacking patterns as the pandemic eases,” he says.

This launch is part of a consumer demand shift driven by smart, relevant and convenient choices, according to a press release issued by the company. The millennial base is leading the snacking trend with 70% preferring more small, snacking meals vs. few larger ones. Avocados consumption is said to be growing at a record pace.

“The crave-worthy feedback from our test kitchens has exceeded our expectations and it has become clear that this is the next big step for ¡Yo Quiero!. With this release, we are providing avocado-forward innovation to increase sales that will match the consumer demands for our products, flavors, and formulations in the snacking space,” Alley says.