Advansor recently announced the launch of the CuBig II, an energy-efficient CO 2 climate-solution that it states to be suitable for large supermarkets, cold storage and industrial applications. The CuBig II combines cooling, freezing, heating and AC in one unit. The unit reportedly saves space, electricity and eliminates the need for fossil-fuel boilers.

The company reports that the CuBig II features many energy-saving technologies. It features a permanent magnetic motor on all compressors and frequency converters on the MTI and LTI compressors. The unit also has an optional heat recovery system, using the excess heat from the cooling processes for space heating or hot water production to reduce energy waste.

The CUBig II provides 450-kW of cooling capacity and 600-kW of heating on a small-frame based on flexible copper piping. The maximum receiver capacity is now 648L and 450L for a single receiver. In addition, the compressors have free-seating, which means that everything is placed within the frame. The company states that this feature makes it possible to design high-capacity rack down to 2.8 m. in length. The unit is reportedly designed to easily fit into existing facilities with its 800-mm width, and it can also be installed outside if necessary.