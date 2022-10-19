Johnson Controls announced enhancements to its product line of FRICK AcuAir Hygienic Air units with the goal of reducing overall delivery times and improving customer experiences. The line now includes a standard mixed air-style product line featuring 19 models (ranging from 7K – 100K) and has been designed to improve the delivery of sanitary air to food-process rooms. Using standardized models allows proposals and submittal packages capable of delivery within hours, makes it possible for food processing plants to receive the units when they need them and avoid interruption, the company says.

AcuAir Hygienic Air units are designed to help processors manage conditions to meet comply with government requirements for food safety. The new AcuAir Hygienic Air units aim to reduce plant downtime and associated costs by keeping process room temperatures between 35°F and 40° F, reducing the need for daily sanitation cycles and increasing production. Effective management of cleaning intervals can also get process rooms back to production in a timelier manner.

The company says additional enhancements to the AcuAir line have been added to improve the food processor’s experience by reducing energy use, managing condensation, removing contaminants and limiting air migration:

ECM fans for AcuAir Hygienic Air units improve energy efficiency and reduce operating costs

Standardized direct-driven plenum fans circulate process room air and are readily available for component replacement and upgrading

The improved AcuAir Quantum HD Unity Controller uses hygienic air processing control logic to provide efficient control of the process room environment

Improved control features are also designed help operators continue to reduce energy consumption:

Economizer mode for free cooling

Variable speed drives (VSDs) for fine-tuning fan speeds

Independent exhaust air fan VSD control to reduce starts and stops

In addition to the new standard models, custom AcuAir Hygienic Air units are available.