IDEC Corporation has launched a line of variable frequency drives (VFDs). VFDs are used to control the speed and torque of AC motors so users can optimize system performance by running equipment at just the speed required to meet the demand of the load. They are configurable to accelerate and decelerate to the commanded speed smoothly, reducing wear on associated mechanical components. IDEC states that VFDs offer energy saving benefits by the way the motor runs at below maximum speed, so long as the equipment needs are met.

The VF1A Doesa VFDs, from IDEC Corporation, allow for speed control of variable and constant torque applications ranging from fans and pumps to specialized equipment. The new VFD is reportedly capable of driving and induction motor (IM) or a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM). IMs can be driven in open loop or closed loop, while PMSMs can be driven in open loop only.

The product line features a compact form factor in a UL open-type construction, with nickel- and tin-plated bus bars and conformal coatings for corrosion protection. The company states the VFD is designed for a long operating life with a maintenance alarm signal.

Electrical input is normally rated as three-phase low voltage AC 400 V—with an allowable input voltage range of 380-480 V AC—and the VFDs come in 14 models with a capacity range of up to 139 A. IDEC says that each VFD is quadruple rated for varying duties—normal or heavy overload, and mild 40°C or high 50°C temperatures—so users can minimize the number of models needed to handle specific applications.

Other functions include control of mechanical brakes, a built-in braking transistor, regeneration avoidance and low-voltage ride through. Sage torque off (STO) capability reportedly ensures the VFD fulfills functional safety standard requirements while eliminating the need for external circuit breakers required by conventional VFDs.

Logic programming with 55 functions, different calculations and sequences and fast processing intervals allow designers to eliminate other small controllers, and adapt the VFS to meet special requirements. The logic is configured by graphical software that IDEC states is easy-to-use and enables users to create customized automation applications of up to 200 steps, including PID control. Online logic, value and trace monitoring helps users optimize and diagnose applications with password protection included.

The VFD also includes seven digital inputs, two analog inputs, three digital outputs and two analog outputs for added control functionality. A standard option port and RS-485 terminals are included, and the VFD accepts removable terminal cards for standard 5 V and 12 V/15 V operation. Optional communication cards are available for easy integration of the VFD with PLCs and other intelligent devices.

An on-board keypad provides status and diagnostic monitoring, along with local configuration and control capability. An optional external keypad is available to set and save parameters—using a PC and desired software—and then later connect it locally at the VFD for download and configuration.

The IDEC portfolio of VF1A Doesa VFDs provide cost-effective, high-performance control for various applications, the company states. As with all IDEC products, it offers free tech support for the VFDs, with no service or support contract requirement.