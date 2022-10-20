An increasing number of individuals are suffering from disorders such as anxiety, depression and cardiovascular disorders (CVDs) recently. A WHO report claims that nearly 280 million people in the world suffer from depression. In fact, during COVID-19, about 56% of the young population reported symptoms of depressive disorders or anxiety.

While sufficient emphasis was laid on physical health during the pandemic, mental health unconsciously took a backseat. This alarming increase in mental disorders has led to an upsurge in the need for supplements that could strengthen brain activity and uplift mood. This is how an uptick in fish oil supplements made its way to store shelves and online shops. The growing popularity of these supplements can be credited to the studies supporting claims that EPA/DHA (omega 3) ingredients in fish oils can help manage mental health.

In one such study at King’s College London, it was revealed that omega-3 fatty acids possess anti-inflammatory properties that may help treat depression or anxiety disorders. The patients enrolled in the study were given minor amounts of EPA and DHA omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs). Reports state that treatment with both EPA and DHA was associated with a significant improvement in depression, with an average of 71% drop in symptoms in the DHA group and a nearly 64% drop for the EPA group.

Omega-3 supplements are also known to enhance the body's functionality and strengthen the cardiovascular system. Ingredients EPA and DHA are greatly present in salmon oil, and its consumption is increasing substantially.





Salmon Oil: Benefits That Could Support the Product Demand for Human Consumption

Given its potential health benefits, medical professionals and authorities like the FDA have recommended consuming 8 oz. of salmon oil per week as it boosts the omega-3 EPA and DHA content in the human and pet body. Reports suggest that while direct consumption of salmon could trigger omega-3 levels in the body, salmon oil dietary supplements could as well contribute similarly to body functions.

Three Pivotal Health Benefits of Salmon Oil Supplements: Improving Heart Health, Promoting Eye Health and Boosting Skin Quality.

Heart

CVDs are one of the leading causes of fatality worldwide. This calls for effective supplement intake that could enhance heart functioning. To this end, salmon oil supplements have emerged as a viable solution.

“CVD is responsible for claiming 17.9 million lives every year.”—WHO.

A report by the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements noted that regular EPA/DHA ingredients in salmon oil could reduce blood triglyceride levels. Moreover, product consumption can also lower blood pressure, thus reducing the risk of CVDs. Some animal studies have reported that omega-3 ingredients can help ensure a normal heart rate and sufficient blood flow to the heart.

Eyes

In an attempt to address the growing concerns around eye health, the intake of fish oil supplements, like salmon oil, could promote healthy eyes and prevent visual impairment.

“Globally, approximately 2.2 billion people suffer from a distance or near vision impairment. About 1 billion cases, out of these, could have been prevented.”—WHO.

Reliable studies have found that salmon oil supplements, enriched with EPA/DHA, can lower intraocular pressure, which is a risk factor for glaucoma. In yet another research, it was noted that omega-3 in salmon can relieve dry eyes.

Skin

Skincare has become a priority in the current era with the prevalence of serious skin diseases and ailments rising over recent years.

“90% of visible signs of aging in the Australian population are caused by chronic sun exposure.“—Skin Health institute.

While the beauty and cosmetics marketplace has an abundance of skin care products, treatment through natural ways is still one of the highly preferred routes for people. This has created business opportunities for EPA/DHA omega-3 ingredients and salmon oil supplements. Omega-3 in salmon oil is responsible for improving the function of the skin barrier, reducing hyperpigmentation, accelerating wound healing, preventing skin cancer development, and reducing dry skin and itching from dermatitis.

Companies operating in human nutrition and wellbeing are cementing their position in the EPA/DHA omega-2 ingredients industry via the launch of new products and strategic initiatives. Hofseth BioCare, for example, introduced OmeGO a while back. The product is the only commercially available fish oil that provides all the nutritional benefits of consuming whole salmon, like anti-allergic advantages. The latest discovery underlines OmeGo’s stature as one-of-a-kind salmon oil, delivering an extensive profile of health benefits for cardiovascular, lung, cognitive and cardiovascular functions.





Analyzing the Importance of Omega-3 in Dog Food

Pet ownership is significantly rising worldwide. This has brought opportunities for the pet health market and pet insurance to open new avenues for EPA/DHA omega-3 ingredients market. When it comes to health benefits in dogs, studies show that EPA and DHA are the most powerful. It is therefore recommended for owners to enrich their dog’s diet with omega-3 fatty acids high in bioavailable EPA and DHA.

DHA supports brain and eye development in puppies and also supports cognitive function in older dogs suffering from canine cognitive dysfunction. Various research studies have also demonstrated that omega-3 ingredients can help treat chronic kidney disease and canine arthritis. Building on these findings, pet nutrition and skincare companies are working on developing and commercializing products in the pet industry that enhance omega-3 levels in pets. For instance, GWF Nutrition, a company specializing in animal feed and nutritional supplements, introduced Omega 3 Aid, a skin supplement for dogs and cats that provides a glossy, healthy, skin and coat.





What is the Future of EPA/DHA (Omega-3) Ingredients Market?

The EPA/DHA (omega-3) ingredients industry has lately witnessed a plethora of product innovations with new omega-3s and a widening role for plant-based sources. With the health of oceans being a top concern for dietary supplement users, the demand for plant-based omega-3 ingredients is expected to continue increasing. In 2021, a new survey from Nuseed Nutritional US Inc. indicated that almost 66.6% of consumers prefer a plant-based omega-3 when provided a choice. These alternative sources are being explored from algae to copepods and are considered safe for consumption.

In the coming years, the EPA/DHA (omega-3) ingredients market is projected to gain significant proceeds subject to the growing health consciousness worldwide. Also, the burgeoning importance of skin care and rising inclination for providing nutritious food to pets will further augment the revenue inflows for manufacturers of omega-3 ingredients.