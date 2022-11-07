Crown Bakeries, a leading manufacturer of fresh and frozen croissants, buns, bagels, biscuits, sweet goods and other dough products, cut the ribbon on completed renovations at its Smyrna manufacturing facility in Smyrna, Ga. The nearly 200,000-square-foot facility underwent an extensive renovation including: expansion of manufacturing floorspace; tripling the size of the company’s research and development center with the addition of a state-of-the-art innovation lab; and renovation of employee welfare, offices and café facilities. Stellar Construction was the general contractor, with support by Box Studios for architectural and interior design and RLE Partners in managing the project.

Cordia Harrington, founder and CEO of Crown Bakeries says, “Congratulations to the Crown team on an impressive, best-in-class expansion at our Smyrna facility. The new spaces beautifully express our company’s values. The investment made into innovation capabilities and manufacturing space at this key geographic location furthers our vision for growth and our commitment to proudly serve national brands!”

Yianny Caparos, president of Crown, adds, “Our goal with the renovation was twofold: to refresh and create a modern facility our employees are proud to work in every day, while also building a dedicated R&D center to host customers and brands for hands-on collaboration. We encourage our partners to visit and take advantage of the new tools and talent we have here to accelerate innovation.”

The existing facility was acquired by Crown in May 2020 and is one of nine manufacturing facilities in the broader Crown network.



