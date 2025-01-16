Sweetmore Bakeries has acquired Azteca Bakeries, a wholesale manufacturer of authentic Mexican pastries and baked goods.

Azteca was founded in Phoenix, Arizona in 1954. Azteca’s mission is to deliver authentic and consistent products, choosing ingredients based on simplicity, purity and quality. Its product offering of pan dulce includes pastries, cookies, breads and muffins. The fifth to join Sweetmore Bakeries, Azteca follows Main Street Gourmet, Biscotti Brothers, Meurer Brothers and Sweet Eddie’s.

“Azteca’s high level of quality and service are a great match for our business, and we are thrilled to add them to our team,” says Sweetmore Bakeries CEO David Veenstra. “Azteca’s differentiated assortment complements our portfolio with high-growth categories that are highly sought by our customers.”

“The Sweetmore organization focuses on very high quality and customer satisfaction, which supports the vision the Lopez family and the Azteca team have created,” adds Felix Lopez, founder of Azteca Bakeries.

Sweetmore Bakeries is a Chicago-based family of specialty bakeries with nearly 500 employees and five facilities across the United States. Sweetmore started in 2019 with Shore Capital Partners’ acquisition of Main Street Gourmet, followed by the acquisition of Biscotti Brothers in 2020, Meurer Brothers Bakery in 2021 and Sweet Eddie’s in 2024. Across its bakery divisions, Sweetmore serves customers across the United States in the retail in-store bakery and foodservice channels, providing biscotti, brownies, cinnamon rolls, cookies, danish, dessert bars, muffins, granola, icings, fillings and more.