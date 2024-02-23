Aspire Bakeries announced expanded production of its Pennant Puff Pastry. Approximately a dozen SKUs of the "French puff pastry in the green box," which has been offered since 1938, will be manufactured in Hazelton, Pa.

"This expansion brings opportunity for the company and the community," says Tyson Yu, CEO, Aspire Bakeries, the company behind brands such as La Brea Bakery and Otis Spunkmeyer. "The state-of-the-art line allows us to meet increasing demand for Pennant Puff Pastry in the foodservice industry."

This investment also gives Aspire Bakeries the ability to further innovate and disrupt the puff pastry market segment, Yu adds.

Pennant Puff is easy to use and versatile for menus throughout the day. "The frozen pastry offers convenience with creativity," says Beau Netzer, chief commercial officer - foodservice, Aspire Bakeries. "Along with boosting production, the Hazleton bakery will have the capability to produce multiple sizes, formats and configurations."

The Hazleton bakery opened in 1992. Aspire Bakeries employs 150 associates. Since 2018, the Hazleton Bakery has been honored with the American Baking Association's Workplace Safety Award, and since 2016, the bakery has achieved the highest AA rating on its annual BRC Food Safety Audit. The 113,000-sq.-ft. Hazleton bakery was one of Aspire Bakeries' first locations to convert to all LED lights and has achieved a 97% waste diversion rate.

This bakery expansion continues Aspire Bakeries' growth trajectory since becoming an independently owned business in 2021. In addition to producing Pennant Puff Pastry, the Hazleton bakery makes custom-baked goods.