The Future Proteins – Sustainable Processing and Packaging conference, a two-day conference with experts from research, science and industry, will be hosted by packaging specialist MULTIVAC together with Handtmann, and supported by BALPro, the German Association for Alternative Protein Sources.

The event will be held at MULTIVAC’s headquarters in Wolfertschwenden, Germany, on February 1 and 2, 2023. “Bringing stakeholders together, broadening horizons through discussion, and jointly developing solutions to address urgent issues have always been ingrained in the philosophies of the MULTIVAC and Handtmann companies,” says Christian Traumann, group president of MULTIVAC. “I look forward to welcoming everyone to our headquarters in Wolfertschwenden, Germany.”

“The conference is a unique opportunity and platform to gain valuable insight from recognized speakers from the field, to exchange ideas with experts and peers, and experience first-hand a wide range of state-of-the-art sustainable processing and packaging solutions,” says Harald Suchanka, chief executive officer of Handtmann F&P. In addition to experts from science and research, speakers will include seasoned industry insiders and leading providers of alternative proteins. On the day following the conference, February 3, 2023, attendees will have an opportunity to schedule one-on-one meetings with the experts as part of the add-on “Meet the Experts” event.

Attendees will have opportunities to get behind the scenes and experience machines and equipment from MULTIVAC and Handtmann, processing and packaging vegan products—including cold cuts, minced and molded products, as well as spreads and convenience products. Semi-automatic machines as well as fully automatic industrial-scale lines will be on display.

The “Future Proteins – Sustainable Processing and Packaging” Conference