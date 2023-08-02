Handtmann has launched the PVLH 251 AL system for medium-scale and industrial sausage producers. It provides an automated production process for the portioning, linking, and hanging of cooked and dry sausages in cellulose and collagen casing.

The line is suited for the dedicated production of hot dogs in cellulose and collagen casing, but also for dry sausages, vegan/vegetarian and meat substitute products, and the automated production of sausage products for the pet food segment.

The system provides short set-up times and minimal casing change times with one linking nozzle. Casing length options are available up to 580 mm for single product lines to maximize machine operating time. Reliable casing change is ensured by centering the linking nozzle and simultaneously guiding the casing in the casing spooling unit while a filling product scraper ensures that the linking nozzle is clean to support process reliability with casing change times of less than two seconds.

The operator is prompted to refill the casing magazine by an optical signal to maintain continuous production and the innovative design of the new PVLH 251 voider belt and special voider elements provide particularly gentle positioning of the casing and consistent length. Automatic length checks reportedly prevent operating errors with the set portion length and the voider belts are automatically matched. The line design offers intuitive operation, preventing incorrect settings and consequently rejects.

The unit hangs and provides flexible hook spacing, adjustable in 5 mm increments, allowing product conveying with optimum spacing for maximum smoke stick efficiency and cost savings in the downstream process. The production line can be increased in height by 100 mm or 200 mm for sausage loops up to a maximum length of 850 mm. As an option, the hanging unit can also be equipped with the Handtmann AHE scales that also automatically readjust the filling volume for optimum product weight control, creating cost savings of up to 2%, the company states.