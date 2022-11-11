Daxton Hotel, a luxury hotel located in Detroit’s northern metro area, announced a partnership with Heaven’s Door—a collection of handcrafted American whiskey co-created with singer/song-writer Bob Dylan. With inspiration from the hotel’s artistic curation, Heaven’s Door crafted a bourbon exclusively available at the hotel’s Geode Bar & Lounge and restaurant Madam.

Heaven’s Door is distilled with a custom mash bill and aged for five years. Ryan Perry, named master blender, selected the cask strength single barrel for its, “robust flavors and rich color,” the company states. The flavor has notes of creamed corn, clover honey and hand-toasted oak.

Raj Radke, Daxton Hotel’s managing director, believes that the whiskey portfolio matches the atmosphere of the hotel itself. He describes the jazzy and artistic experienced at the hotel that is complimented by the exclusive Heaven’s Door bourbon.

Here is the characteristic of Heaven’s Door bourbon: