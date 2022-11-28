Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian announced it will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility in Georgia, creating more than 160 new jobs.

The new King’s Hawaiian facility will be located across the street from the existing bread production plant at the Oakwood South Industrial Park. It will house a 150,000-sq.-ft. bakery with space for future expansion and will enable King’s Hawaiian to continue to increase production significantly. The new facility is slated to open in Fall of 2023.

“Georgia has been an important part of King’s Hawaiian for more than a decade, and we are excited to expand our ohana by creating more than 160 new jobs in Hall County,” says Mark Taira, CEO of King’s Hawaiian. “Our partnerships with leaders in food science, manufacturing, and robotics from around the State of Georgia have been critical to King’s Hawaiian’s growth. A talented workforce and a supportive business environment make Hall County the perfect place to increase our investment in the state, and we look forward to continuing to spread the spirit of Aloha through opportunities to give back to the northeast Georgia community for their support.”



