Lone Star Bakery Inc., a China Grove, Texas retailer has issued a recall of approximately 5,740-lbs. of beef shepherd’s pie products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials.

FSIS states that the materials, specifically, are copper wire pieces. The frozen beef products were produced on April 1, 2022, with a use-by date of September 23, 2023.

8-oz. carton packages containing “BOOMERANG’S BEEF SHEPHERD’S PIE” with “USE BY 092323” on the label.

The products subject to recall bear the embellishment number “Est. 31772” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to distributor and retail locations in California, Florida, Georgia and Texas.