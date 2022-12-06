Philadelphia has introduced Plant-Based spread, which the company says uses a carefully crafted recipe with simple, high-quality ingredients for a creamy spreadable texture and delicious taste.

A recipe more than two years in the making, the company says that Philadelphia Plant-Based spread marks the first time a mainstream cream cheese brand is entering the plant-based market

“The influx of flexitarian consumers has driven growth within the plant-based market, which is now more than 20x the size of the vegan population,” says Robert Scott, president of research & development at The Kraft Heinz Company. “As the brand that has set the cream cheese standard for 150 years, we realized the current options weren’t meeting consumer expectations and there was no trusted leader. Philadelphia Plant-Based spread not only provides a solution that mirrors the taste and texture of our iconic Philadelphia brand, but it also reinforces Kraft Heinz’s bet to bring plant-based offerings to the masses.”

Philadelphia Plant-Based spread is free of dairy, lactose and gluten. It is currently available in the original cream cheese flavor at select retailers in the Southeast U.S. with additional flavors planned for the national rollout in summer 2023.