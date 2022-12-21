The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for ground beef sold at La Michoacana Meat Market in Greenville, Texas. The alert was called due to its ground beef product testing positive for Escherichia coli (E. coli) O157:H7 during routine testing.

A recall has not currently been requested because there is no product currently available for sale to customers; however, the ground beef product may still be in customers' homes and could cause illness if eaten. The raw ground beef was ground in store on Nov. 28, 2022.

The product was packaged for consumers behind the meat counter in varying weights, packed in butcher paper, containing “CARNE MOLIDA REGULAR/GROUND BEEF” with “Packed On” dates ranging Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2022, and “Sell By Dec. 1 2022” on the label. These items were only sold in La Michoacana Meat Market, located at 5106 Wesley St., Greenville, Texas, 75402. The last date that the product was available for sale was Dec. 1, 2022.