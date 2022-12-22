Recently, Vanmark and its sister company PFI announced that they are working with two new sales partners who will sell both brands’ equipment in their respective industries. Vanmark is an industrial potato and produce processing equipment manufacturer and PFI is a manufacturer of sanitary conveying equipment.

Solempack is representing Vanmark and PFI in Central America. Based in Guatemala, Solempack will cover all of Central America from Panama to Guatemala, along with the Dominican Republic. Southwest Equipment Group, formerly Pacific Packaging & Inspection, will represent the companies in the southwest U.S., while based in Phoenix.

“Solempack and Southwest Equipment Group are bringing expanded reach to Vanmark and PFI in these geographic areas,” said Barry Whitman, PFI sales manager. “This means we’ll be able to better meet our customers’ needs in these territories, while marking yet another way we continue to bring these two brands together under the Grote Company umbrella.”