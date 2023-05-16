Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery announced that regional sales manager, Rick Chrzan, has retired. In place of Chrzan, the company has promoted Danny Harmann and welcomed Todd Kasik to the role of regional sales manager.

Chrzan spent the last 13 years with Spee-Dee, where he held the role of regional sales manager. During this time, Chrzan grew the company’s sales throughout the Midwest, while fostering long-term relationships with its customers.

Harmann has been with the Spee-Dee for over 18 years, where he initially began working during his studies at the University of Wisconsin — Parkside. During his time at Spee-Dee, Harmann has held various positions, including CNC machinist, machine shop lead, project manager, sales application manager and sales engineering manager. In this role, he will manage sales in Wisconsin and Illinois.

Kasik, who will serve as regional sales manager for the Midwest, comes to Spee-Dee with over 28 years of experience in the filling, packaging, manufacturing and product design industries. Earlier in his career, he worked as a project engineer, special projects manager and production supervisor for Baxter/Cardinal Healthcare, where he installed, transferred and started up production lines worldwide. For the last 19 years, he has sold filling and packaging machinery, including serving as an independent representative of Spee-Dee equipment for 18 years.

“Rick has been an invaluable member of our team for many years, and his contributions will have a lasting impact. We all wish him the best in the next leg of his journey,” says Mark Navin, vice president of sales. “We are confident that Danny and Todd are strong additions to our regional sales team that will continue to grow and maintain strong relationships with our customers throughout the Midwest.”