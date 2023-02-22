OC Flavors, a manufacturer of liquid and powdered flavors for the beverage, dairy, plant-based, nutraceutical, confection and bakery industries, announced its acquisition of Novotaste, a Canadian-based provider of natural and organic flavor solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Novotaste as the second acquired company within our flavor platform, and we view the Novotaste team as an integral piece of our platform strategy moving forward," says OC Flavors' CEO, Jim Miller. "This acquisition also adds a state-of-the-art customer-facing facility with a test kitchen and sensory lab, providing our combined base of blue-chip customer partners with even more resources to create great-tasting products."

"We are delighted to join forces with the OC Flavors team to better serve our customers and become the platform’s launching pad for future growth in Canada and the Northeastern U.S. Novotaste's flavor solutions are the perfect complement to OC Flavors' existing offerings, and we are looking forward to this exciting next step in our journey," says Novotaste's president, Robert Barakett.