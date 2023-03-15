Sesotec GmbH in Schönberg, a manufacturer of equipment and systems for foreign object detection and material sorting, appointed Stefan Feldmeier as chief operation officer (COO) with effective from January 1, 2023.

Stefan Feldmeier, who has already been with Sesotec since September 2018 as Group Director Operations, brings more than 25 years of experience in the operational management of plastics and metal companies in a national and international environment as well as in special plant engineering. He as in-depth knowledge of lean manufacturing, continuous improvement, quality, change and innovation.

In his new role as COO, where he is responsible for the entire value chain from engineering to shipping, he will continue to develop Sesotec’s production strategy into an agile supply chain organization and drive the internationalization of production. The company says that Feldmeier will lay the foundations for future growth with building and factory planning. The current focus is the new building in the Schönberg "Am Kreuzbach" industrial park, as well as further development of the current site.