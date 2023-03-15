The Department of Commerce announced that No Meat Factory (NMF), a Canadian manufacturer of plant-based meat alternative products, will open a new production facility in Stanwood, Wash. The new plant will reopen a facility closed by Twin City Foods in 2017.

A $200,000 state economic development grant to Economic Alliance Snohomish County will support site engineering and development costs as well as initial upgrades to the plant. The company reports that the total renovations and improvements will cost approximately $20 million. No Meat Factory’s Stanwood facility will produce veggie burgers and nuggets, a veggie-based ground beef substitute, seafood alternatives and extruded products, such as sausages and wieners.

The Canadian firm launched its first production line in 2021 and opened a Surrey B.C. plant in 2022. The company also operates an innovation center in Surrey focused on new product development. The Stanwood plant is expected to go online toward the end of 2023 and eventually employ up to 150 workers when the expansion and update is complete. It is No Meat Factory’s first facility in the United States.