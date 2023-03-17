Arcadia Cold Storage and Logistics has entered into an agreement to lease and operate a new cold storage facility that is currently under construction and located west of Phoenix.

This marks Arcadia's fourth facility that will open in Q3 2023 to support its national cold storage platform in U.S. markets. The facility will be a 293,000-sq.-ft. convertible freezer and cooler distribution center facility with 40,500 pallet positions designed to support a combination of regional distribution, import export activity and high-volume throughput handling services.

The site will serve as a hub for the Southwest U.S. with access to markets in Southern California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and Colorado.

"Arcadia is once again excited to announce our newest location in the fast-growing Phoenix market. The facility represents our westernmost site to date and will satisfy our customers' need for a well-designed and operated building to help manage their product storage and handling requirements. We see strong demand for Phoenix as supply chains continue to gravitate slightly eastward and away from increasingly operationally challenging points in Southern California. We look forward to bringing the unique Arcadia customer service experience to this important market along with new, quality jobs to Phoenix and the surrounding area," says Arcadia Cold CEO Chris Hughes.