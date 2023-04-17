Arcadia Cold is constructing a new cold storage facility in Jacksonville, Fla., due to demand for pallet space in the market. According to the company, the need for a new storage facility is due to the growth of globally traded perishable food commodities that have risen the demand for cold storage space.

This new facility will be Arcadia's first to focus on port-based handling services. It is located 10 minutes from the Port of Jacksonville (JAXPORT) and will assist food companies in taking their products from port to plate.

The Jacksonville Cold Storage Facility will be 216,297 sq. ft. with 30,254 pallet positions and can blast freeze more than 6 million pounds of product a week. Clearing the site for construction has begun, and Arcadia expects to open its doors to customers in early 2024.

The Jacksonville Port Authority has invested a $420 million port deepening project in the port to meet the needs of larger vessels and future growth. Arcadia states it intends for the new facility to provide capacity in the market, support supply chain inefficiencies, as well as the cold storage industry.