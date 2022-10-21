RLS Logistics, a third-generation provider of cold chain solutions, through its affiliate RLS Partners in Sturbridge, Mass., held an open house on October 20th to celebrate the completion of the company's 83,000-sq.-ft. (3,900,000-cu.-ft.) temperature-controlled facility, its newest full-service refrigerated warehouse operation

The facility has 18,000 pallet positions with the support of a mobile racking system that allows the facility to hold 40%-45% more pallet positions than the standard double deep racking. The facility will also use an environmentally friendly refrigeration system that consumes less electricity than traditional ammonia-based systems, the company says.

"We are thrilled to be opening our doors and welcoming customers and community members to see our facility!" says Bryan Hedge, president and regional partner, RLS Complete. "I am proud of our team for bringing this project to the finish line and celebrating the grand reveal with everyone at the open house. We look forward to a bright future in the Sturbridge community and the surrounding New England Region!"

Ti Cold says it has worked with its long-term partners, RLS Complete, to design and build a facility developed with a focus on energy efficiency, advanced warehouse management and value-add services to refrigerated food providers.

"We are very excited to have this opportunity to continue our valued partnership with RLS Complete in support of this important project," says Sam Tippmann, president of Ti Cold. "We are proud to partner with RLS and support their team as the company grows."



