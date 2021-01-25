Denver’s first cold storage speculative development is currently under construction. 76 Freeze, a 247,032-square-foot state-of-the-art, multi-temperature facility, is scheduled for completion in October 2021. Located at 189 Bromley Business Parkway in Brighton, Colorado, the brand-new facility situated on 17 acres is strategically positioned to service Colorado’s Front Range and Rocky Mountain regions. Approximately 166,000 square feet of space in the multi-user facility has been preleased to a single tenant.

76 Freeze also features a generous 40-foot clear-height ceiling, and can accommodate up to 10,000 pallet positions. The flooring is also in shell condition to accommodate a tenant’s specific use. One of Denver’s premier locations for cold storage distribution, 76 Freeze offers direct access to I-76 and E-470. The facility comprises 2.84M leasable cubic feet and features 4,800 SF of office (expandable), 14 dock-high doors, ample car and trailer parking, 6” insulated metal panel construction, and a Quell sprinkler system.

76 Freeze incorporates a convertible freezer designed to operate at temperatures ranging from as low as -10° Fahrenheit up to higher than 55° Fahrenheit, which makes the facility suitable for a variety of users in need of freezer, cooler, processing or dry space.



76 Freeze is owned and was developed by Karis Cold Storage (Karis Cold) a Chicago-based private real estate investment and development company exclusively focused on the cold storage industry.



“We’ve been tracking the lack of quality supply and increased demand for cold storage and are excited to work with our partners to bring this product to market to fill that need,” said Jake Finley, CEO at Karis Cold Storage. “This facility is specifically designed with flexibility in mind to meet the diverse needs of a variety of cold storage users – all under the same roof.”

Cushman & Wakefield is handling the Leasing Services for the new project, and is currently marketing the remaining 79,735 SF available for lease.