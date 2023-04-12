True Salt, natural sea-salt producer announced its new business unit dedicated to serving the tomato canning industry. With a focus on delivering high-quality product with a dependable supply chain, True Salt has positioned itself to become the trusted partner for tomato canning companies across the country.

As one of the most important ingredients in the canning process, salt is critical to ensuring the quality and taste of canned tomatoes and sauces. With its expertise in supplying high-quality, all-natural sea salt for food production, True Salt is uniquely positioned to provide the highest quality product and service for the tomato industry.

True Salt’s new business unit brings together the company’s expertise across product, supply chain, and customer service to better service the demands of the industry for the 2023 canning season.