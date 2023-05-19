The Illinois Soybean Association (ISA) has hired two new team members. Cathy Payne has been appointed executive administrator to the CEO, and Maura Harrington will serve as guest services coordinator.

Harrington, of Bloomington, Ill., holds a degree in hospitality management from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and has more than 25 years of experience in customer service. In her role, she will serve as a point of contact between employees, internal departments, board members and external parties, including vendors and contractors. Harrington will also handle clerical and administrative duties, provide support to guests, assist with event needs and ensure that the office operates smoothly.

“We are thrilled to have Maura joining our team as guest services coordinator. Her experience, professionalism and charisma will allow us to grow operational efficiency and expand our organization’s services to the Illinois soybean industry,” says Dustin Scott, director of operations for ISA. “I look forward to working with Maura and believe she will be a great asset to our board, staff and Illinois farmers collectively.”

Payne, of Lexington, Ill., has more than 25 years of experience working as an administrative assistant. She previously worked for State Farm as well as The Baby Fold and other local school districts. In her role, she will manage the CEO’s schedule as well as serve as a trusted advisor and brainstorming partner. Payne will also address pressing business issues that need immediate attention and support the CEO in the preparation of board and committee meetings, and high-level presentations.

Executive of employee relations, Nicole Butler, says, “Cathy’s previous experience working in an executive administrative environment makes her a great addition to our team, and we are thrilled to welcome her to ISA.”



