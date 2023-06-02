JBT Corp. has announced the launch of the JBT 2.1m Pressure Rotary. The new rotary sterilizer technology is designed to maximize product output and quality while minimizing the facility’s footprint.

The JBT 2.1m Pressure Rotary provides the features and benefits of the standard sterilizer, however, this larger diameter offers an increase in production throughput from 25% to 50% compared to the 58-in. (1.5m) pressure rotary with approximately the same floor space. The sterilizer can handle a range of cans, allowing for high-temperature/short time (HTST) cooking, and rapid, efficient cooling by agitating the container in an automatic, continuous process, according to the company. This allows for fewer resources and utility consumption per can while increasing the throughput.

“Our goal for this new addition to our rotary product line was derived from simplicity and efficiency,” says Rick Wilson, global product line director at JBT Corp. “As a result, we are offering a sterilization solution that can do more with less.”

The new sterilizer allows customers to increase capacity with the same floor space or consolidate existing rotary sterilizers into one high-capacity 2.1m rotary. For most applications, the existing 58-in. (1.5m) rotary thermal process will not change when upgrading to the 2.1m rotary. JBT’s sterilizer solutions can minimize downtime and put more sellable products in the warehouse.



