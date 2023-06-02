AkzoNobel Packaging Coatings has launched Accelshield 700, a styrene-free Bisphenol-free beverage end internal coating. The new coating can be integrated within existing manufacturing processes to address the expected surge in demand for alternative coatings to meet current and future regulations, states AkzoNobel.

Accelshield 700 reportedly serves the metal can packing industry with a viable and safe alternative for a spectrum of liquids. The coating does not use BPA or any Bisphenol-based epoxies as part of its manufacturing process, so it is BPX-Ni (BPX non-intent), and it complies with both Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and EU regulations.

It’s the first BPX-Ni beverage-end coating that AkzoNobel brought to the market. According to the company, this is a crucial time for can makers that will need alternatives following BPA restrictions in metal packaging of food and beverage products from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

Designed for use with a variety of beverages, Accelshield 700 handles high acidity or high temperatures sterilization processes such as yogurt drinks, milk and coffee. Reportedly it can withstand the acid retort (250o C for 30 minutes), and pasteurization process (200oC for 30 minutes).