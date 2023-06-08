It is estimated that 1.3 billion metric tons of food are lost or wasted annually, translating to a financial loss of $1 trillion (USD) annually. And without significant changes, this problem is expected to grow to 2.1 billion metric tons and $1.5 trillion (USD) by 2030.

Staggering as these numbers might be, they do not consider the hidden costs of food production, including labor, storage and salvage or the expenses related to customer dissatisfaction, lost opportunities and inventory/stocking level imprecision.

Shockingly, one-third of all food produced for human consumption is lost due to wastage, which has significant financial and environmental and social implications.

The commodities with the highest level of waste are:

Fruits and vegetables (45%)— equivalent to 3.7 trillion apples

Roots and tubers (45%) – equivalent to 1 billion bags of potatoes

Fish and seafood (35%) – equivalent to 3 billion Atlantic salmon

Meat (20%) – equivalent to 75 million cows

Food waste and loss are pervasive throughout the food value chain—"from farm to fork." A sensitive, temperature- and climate-controlled commodity, fresh and frozen food is vulnerable to spoiling from the beginning of processing to the finished product. Harvesting, manufacturing, packaging, transporting a stock rotation, and the consumers’ tendency to overbuy contribute to excessive waste and spoilage.

While many variables impact wastage, approximately 7-15% happens during transport. The fact that 10,000 shipping containers go missing yearly contributes to the situation. However, a more common problem relates to temperature control or refrigeration issues during transport—affecting the integrity of the food—making it unacceptable for human consumption. In fact, in the U.S., one-half of all fresh produce is lost due to suboptimal shipping conditions.