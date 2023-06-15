Southworth Products Corp. has introduced a new program to provide fast delivery of models of lift tables and other vertical lifting and positioning equipment by shipping eligible products in one week. The Swift Lift 1 program combines the application of modern engineering, materials planning and manufacturing technology.

Swift Lift 1 offerings are built around Southworth’s most popular hydraulic Lift Table Series including LS, LL and ZLS Floor Height units. Available models have capacities from 1,100 to 6,000 pounds and platforms up to 48 inches by 96 inches. Most lifts can also be modified to include limit switches, footswitch or hand pendant controls and voltage options and paint colors. The Swift Lift 1 one-week commitment also extends to most PalletPal Manual Palletizers and Dandy Lift Portable Lifts.

“When a customer is relying on one of our products to solve an ergonomic problem or clear a production bottleneck, every second counts,” says national sales manager, Pete Horne.