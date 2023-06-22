Vermont Creamery has announced the addition of two roles to its leadership team. David Stearle has been named the new president of Vermont Creamery, and Harrison (Harry) Kahn joins as the general manager. The company says that these appointments represent a milestone for the company as it continues to expand its presence in the market and its 39 years of making products, such as fresh goat cheeses, French-style aged cheeses, cultured butters and culinary creams.

Stearle brings experience and expertise to his new role as president of Vermont Creamery. With over 18 years of experience in the dairy foods division of Land O’Lakes, where he will continue to serve as vice president of sales, Stearle has a proven track record of leadership and cooperative farmer-owner focus.

As the president of Vermont Creamery, Stearle will guide the company's course toward continued growth. The company says that his vision and leadership will help shape its future while ensuring a steadfast commitment to its Certified B Corporation values and the continued development of the Vermont-based team of Bettermakers.

Kahn brings a diverse skill set and knowledge of the food and beverage industry, garnered through his experience in several Vermont-based businesses, including Barr Hill Gin, Green Mountain Coffee and Magic Hat Brewing Co. His passion for brand development, product quality and sustainability will be instrumental, the company states.

“As a longtime admirer of Vermont Creamery’s people, purpose and products, I’m humbled to join the tight knit and passionate group of individuals who make Vermont Creamery so special,” Kahn says.

As general manager, Kahn will oversee the day-to-day operations of Vermont Creamery, working closely with its team members.



